Man held for committing 9.75 lakh fraud with bank in Amritsar

Published on Oct 27, 2022 06:48 PM IST

The Vigilance Bureau found that the accused bank officials by colluding with accused Jagjit Singh had transferred ₹51,94,900 to other banks in Gehri Mandi, Amritsar district.

A case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and Sections 7, 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. (AFP file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested one Jagjit Singh of Dhoolka village here, for committing embezzlement in the Central Cooperative Bank, Tarsika, amounting to 9,75,771 in connivance with bank officials. A spokesperson of VB said the accused in conniving with bank manager Rakesh Kumar, cashier Ram Kishore and secretary Kulwant Singh had encashed the money after transferring it to the personal accounts of accused in other banks whereas the Cooperative bank could not transfer such amount from off-line account of Kisan Credit Card to other bank accounts. He further informed that during investigation by the VB, it was found that the accused bank officials by colluding with accused Jagjit Singh had transferred 51,94,900 to other banks in Gehri Mandi, Amritsar district. In this case, seven accused had already been arrested who had committed this fraud in the bank to the tune of 24 crore. In this regard, a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and Sections 7, 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

