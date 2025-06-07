Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Man held for raping minor daughter in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Jun 07, 2025 08:22 AM IST

The accused has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. Investigations are underway, the police official said. 

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, police said on Friday. According to Mukerian SHO Joginder Singh, the matter came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint.

The woman told police that she got married to a 40-year-old man in 2011, and the couple had two children -- a son and a daughter. She alleged that her husband used to frequently quarrel with her and their children and she was currently residing at her maternal home.

On March 22, her husband took the daughter to his village. When the mother spoke to her over phone later, the girl revealed that her father regularly beats her and sexually assaulted her whenever the grandparents were not present at home, she alleged.

Singh said the accused has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. Investigations are underway, the police official said. 

