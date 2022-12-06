Man held with 260-gms heroin in Ambala

: The local police have arrested a man and recovered 260-gram heroin worth ₹ 1.25 crore from his possession, police said on Tuesday.The accused has been identified as Kulbhushan alias Ajay, a resident of Ambala Cantt. “Acting on information that Kulbhushan supplies heroin after bringing narcotics from Delhi, a raid was conducted near Huda Park in Ambala Cantt and the accused was arrested,” Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said. He was produced before a court that remanded him to two-day police custody.

