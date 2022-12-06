Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man held with 260-gms heroin in Ambala

Man held with 260-gms heroin in Ambala

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 10:09 PM IST

: The local police have arrested a man and recovered 260-gram heroin worth ₹ 1

Man held with 260-gms heroin in Ambala
Man held with 260-gms heroin in Ambala
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The local police have arrested a man and recovered 260-gram heroin worth 1.25 crore from his possession, police said on Tuesday.The accused has been identified as Kulbhushan alias Ajay, a resident of Ambala Cantt. “Acting on information that Kulbhushan supplies heroin after bringing narcotics from Delhi, a raid was conducted near Huda Park in Ambala Cantt and the accused was arrested,” Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said. He was produced before a court that remanded him to two-day police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out