Man held with pistol, 2.5 lakh at Chandigarh’s Sector 17-18 divider

Police on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man at a naka set up on the Sector 17-18 dividing road with a 0.32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and ₹2.5 lakh. The accused had no licence for the weapon.

As per police, a late night naka was deployed and the accused, Akesh Kanwaljeet Singh Brar of Phidde Khurd village of district Faridkot, was driving a Thar SUV. He was stopped and the gun and cash were recovered from his vehicle.

Police said the accused is studying for the IELTS exam in the city and was not associated with any gangs. The accused said he was carrying the cash for shopping, but police are investigating the matter.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. The accused was presented in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

Looking for loans, two Chandigarh residents lose ₹1.1 lakh

Chandigarh

Unidentified swindlers were booked for allegedly duping two city residents of ₹15,000 and ₹86,000 respectively in lieu of applying for a loan.

Police said both incidents had occurred in 2021, when Vasudev of Palsora Sector 55 and Dheeraj Singh of Sector 22 were duped while applying for loan at the same finance company. Officials confirmed that it was likely that the two accused were different people.

Separate cases under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered at the cyber crime police station. No arrests have been made yet.

Fake Whatsapp profile of PU V-C

Chandigarh Similar to previous cases involving the director general of police (DGP) and the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High court, Panjab University officials reported fake Whatsapp messages using profile pictures of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar requesting gift vouchers or money.

While they have asked people to not respond to these messages, officials of the cybercrime police station said they will launch an investigation into the matter.

Two arrested with charas, heroin

Chandigarh

Police arrested two people with 700 gm of charas and 33 gms of heroin in two separate incidents. In the first case, the operation cell arrested Jai Kumar, 53, of Sector 52 and recovered 700 gm charas from him near the Railway road towards Mauli Jagran on Saturday. District crime cell, meanwhile, arrested Deepak Mittal, of Sector 45, and recovered 33 gm of heroin from his possession near a slip road in Sector 45.

Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered for both incidents and both the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Man arrested for snatching woman’s purse in Sector 41

Chandigarh

Police’s crime branch arrested a man for allegedly snatching a purse near Sector 41 on June 21.

The complainant, Neelam Bakshi of Sector 41, had told the police that the incident took place when she had gone to the market. Detailing the snatching, she said a bike-borne man snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone and some documents, while she was getting out of her car.

Police made the arrest from the Sector 42 lake on Saturday following a tip-off, and the stolen mobile phone was recovered. The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Lambi Gali, near Kheda Mandir, Kharar. He was presented in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

Motivational talk held at Chandigarh Defence Academy

Chandigarh

Former IAS officer and motivational speaker Vivek Atre held a talk for students at the Chandigarh Defence Academy in the auditorium. He emphasised on the short study sitting time and said increasing the period gradually was required. Janakari Di Academy director Bhavana said students were also taught morning drills, exercises