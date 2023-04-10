Man ends life after killing wife, two kids in Jhajjar

A 44-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after killing his 40-year-old wife and two children — daughter (16) and son (14) — at Madana Khurd village in Jhajjar, said the police on Monday. The man’s daughter was a class 11 student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and his son was studying in class 9. (Getty images)

The deceased man was working in a plywood factory in Rohad village in the district and according to his relatives, he was taking medical treatment for some mental-health related ailment. His daughter was a class 11 student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and his son was studying in class 9.

Dujana police station station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said they received information around 8 am on Monday that a man had killed his wife and two children.

“We found the woman and her son’s bodies in a room of the house and her daughter was lying in another room. Prime facie, it appears that both the children and their mother were strangled to death and the exact cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem examination. The man’s body was also found hanging in the house,” the SHO added.

The SHO said they found marks on the deceased’s neck and there were injury marks on the girl’s head as well. He further stated that a forensic science laboratory team was called for thorough investigation and to collect evidence.

“The deceased man first killed his wife and children and then he went to his brother’s house in Rohtak on Sunday. After returning back on Sunday night, he hanged himself at his house,” the SHO added.

The police have booked the deceased man on his brother’s complaint under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway.

Two days ago, a man had surrendered before Kharkhoda police in Sonepat after killing his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and strangulating his eight-year-old son at Gopalpur village in Sonepat. He had killed his wife over alleged illicit relationship.