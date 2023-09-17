Man ‘kills’ wife, daughter before jumping in front of train along with son: Police

A 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his 32-year-old wife and six-year-old daughter to death and later he along with his two-year-old son died by jumping before a train in Rohtak on Saturday, the police said. A 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his 32-year-old wife and six-year-old daughter to death and later he along with his two-year-old son died by jumping before a train in Rohtak on Saturday, the police said. (Representational image)

According to police, the man was working in Gurugram, and he used to visit his home daily.

Old Sabzi Mandi police station SHO Satpal Singh said that the man strangled his wife and daughter to death and later he along with his son went on a motorcycle and jumped in front of a train near Kanheli village in the district.

“Passersby informed the Government Railway Police about the incident and later we visited his house in the city and found his wife and daughter dead. A family dispute seems to be the reason behind the extreme step. The victims’ bodies were sent to the PGIMS for the post-mortem report. We are recording the statement of the relatives of the deceased and an FIR will be registered later,” he added.

Man kills wife in Karnal

KARNAL : A 38-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at a rented accommodation in Karnal’s RK Puram locality, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased is the second wife of the accused, a native of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the accused was an alcoholic. It is alleged that he had bad intentions towards his 15-year-old daughter due to which they used to fight.

On Saturday, when their daughter went to school, an altercation occurred between them and the accused stabbed her to death. After committing the crime, the accused tried to flee from the spot, but the locals managed to catch him and handed him over to police. Salinder Kumar, in-charge, Sector 32-33 police station, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 and 506 of the IPC and the body will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

Family members booked for killing daughter in Kaithal

Karnal : The family members of a 20-year-old girl have been booked for allegedly killing her and cremating her body at a village under Kalayat police station of Kaithal district.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of exemptee head constable Suresh Kumar, who claimed that he got a tip-off that the victim had an affair with a youth of Hisar district. As per the FIR, on Thursday the girl and the boy were planning to elope, but the family members of the girl came to know about it, and they allegedly killed the girl and even cremated her body.

The mother of the boy has filed a police complaint alleging that her son has been missing since Thursday.

She accused the family members of the girl of thrashing him and snatching his bike when he went to meet the girl. Kaithal DSP Sajjan Singh said that the police had got the information that the boy is safe, and he was in touch with his family members.

The police have booked the family members of the girl under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation.

