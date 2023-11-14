Man posing as army officer attempts to rape schoolgirl in Samba, held

A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an army officer and attempting to rape a Class 12 girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said. The accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Sham Lal from the Ramgarh area in the district, they said.

Samba senior superintendent of police (SSP) Benam Tosh said, “Police have arrested a man posing as an army Colonel for attempting to rape a girl in Vijaypur”.

According to a complaint filed by the girl, Lal posed as an army Colonel and brought the girl and her brother, a Class 10 student, of Udhampur district to Vijaypur by giving them false assurance of getting them enrolled in NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in belt force, they said.

He also checked their running stamina along Vijaypur-Ramgarh road and at midnight, attempted to commit rape on the girl who approached police for help, they said.

Tosh added that a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Vijaypur police station and investigation is underway.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!