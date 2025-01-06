Man posing as BJP leader targets Haryana officials to get file cleared

A case of impersonation and fraud surfaced where a man claiming to be a senior BJP leader attempted to manipulate Haryana government officials to expedite the clearance of an irrigation-related file. The complainant accused the impersonator of using the guise of a senior BJP functionary to manipulate government processes for undisclosed beneficiaries. (iStock)

Narender Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to the Haryana minister for women and child development (WCD), and irrigation, and water resources, has filed an official complaint against an individual identifying himself as Tilak Karana.

As per the complaint, the imposter, falsely claiming to be the state general secretary of the BJP from Rajasthan, was making calls to high-ranking government officials in Haryana. His motive was to exert undue influence and pressurise them to expedite the approval of a file related to the irrigation department.

According to Kumar, he made multiple calls to the official mobile number of the minister as well as to the personal numbers of Narender Kumar and private assistant Raghavan. The imposter also targeted senior staff, including personal secretaries to additional chief secretary Naresh Kumar and Umesh Gupta, and stenographer Rahul Sangwan.

When the officials cross-checked his identity, they could not verify his claims or find any credible evidence of his political position.

The complainant accused the impersonator of using the guise of a senior BJP functionary to manipulate government processes for undisclosed beneficiaries. The complaint describes this act as a severe breach of protocol, involving misrepresentation, fraud, and attempts to interfere in official administrative functions.

Chandigarh Police have lodged the complaint and initiated a preliminary inquiry at the Sector 3 Police Station.