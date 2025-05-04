Menu Explore
Man posing as railway official dupes Mohali resident of 69k with govt job promise, held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 04, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Investigations revealed that the accused used to target unemployed youth in Mohali and Chandigarh and dupe them by offering government jobs in exchange of ₹50,000

A Jalandhar resident, posing as a senior government official in the railways, was arrested by Mohali police on Saturday for duping a youth of 69,000 on the pretext of offering him a government job in the railways.

During investigation, the necessary certificate for employment, signed by the accused himself by impersonating as the district magistrate deputy commissioner, was recovered from his possession.
During investigation, the necessary certificate for employment, signed by the accused himself by impersonating as the district magistrate deputy commissioner, was recovered from his possession. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Sumit Kumar, was currently residing in Sector 41, Chandigarh. Investigations revealed that he used to target unemployed youth in Mohali and Chandigarh and dupe them by offering government jobs in exchange of 50,000.

Complainant Vishal Kumar, currently residing in Mataur, stated that a few months ago, Sumit had offered him and his friends government jobs for working as driver and ticket counter (TC) operator in the railways in exchange of 50,000 each.

Trusting Sumit, Vishal provided him 69,000. However, the complainant later came to know that Sumit defrauds people by forging documents. Based on Vishal’s complaint, the cyber crime police traced the accused and arrested him on Saturday. During investigation, the necessary certificate for employment, signed by Sumit himself by impersonating as the district magistrate deputy commissioner, was recovered from his possession. The investigation further revealed that so far, the accused has taken about 25 unemployed persons under his wing. A mobile phone and forged documents prepared for providing employment to the youth have were also recovered from his possession.

A case under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(2) and 336(3) (forgery) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused at the cyber crime police station on Friday.

Follow Us On