Man robbed of gold chain after giving lift in Zirakpur; 1 held

A late-night offer of a lift turned into a robbery near Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur, where two youths allegedly assaulted a man and snatched his gold chain. One of the accused has been arrested. Police have registered a case under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to snatching. (HT File)

The complainant, Gurpreet Singh, son of Harinder Jit Singh and a finance professional posted in Rajpura, told police that he was returning from Ambala in his car around 11.50 pm on February 15. Near the Ambala bus stand, two youths approached him seeking a lift to Zirakpur, to which Gurpreet agreed and allowed them into his vehicle.

When the car reached near Patiala Chowk, close to the Zirakpur bus stand, Gurpreet stopped to drop them off. At that point, one of the accused, identified as Ravinder, allegedly caught hold of his arms, while the other, identified as Gaurav, snatched a gold chain with a locket weighing around two tolas from his neck.

On hearing Gurpreet’s alarm, passersby gathered at the busy chowk and managed to apprehend Ravinder on the spot. However, Gaurav fled with the stolen jewellery.

Ravinder has been taken into custody, and raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused and recover the stolen property. Officials said further investigation is underway.