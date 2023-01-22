Man shot dead in Rohtak

A man was found dead with a bullet injury in his chest at Pakasma village here on Sunday, said police. The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar, 25 of Jhajjar’s Ghirawad village.

Sampla police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said they got information around 5am that a man was lying dead at Pakasma village.

“The deceased Manish Kumar had come to meet his friend Deepak alias Dhilu. Manish had a dispute with his parents over some petty issues. Deepak has been absconding since Manish’s death,” the SHO said.

He added that the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak. “A forensic team has collected evidence and started investigation into the matter. A murder case has been registered,” the SHO added.