Man stabbed to death in Haryana’s Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 03, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The victim’s younger brother Prince said that Sunny’s brother-in-law Sunil rushed to their house to inform them about the fight and asked him to help

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of eight people after he tried to intervene in a fight between his brother-in-law and his neighbours in the Taraori town of Karnal on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sunny Kumar, a car driver. (iStock)
The deceased was identified as Sunny Kumar, who worked as a car driver.

The victim’s younger brother Prince said that Kumar’s brother-in-law Sunil rushed to their house to inform them about the fight and asked him to help. “Both Sunil and Sunny went to Sunil’s house in Takhana village where a few of the men stabbed Sunny with knives. We took him to hospital, where he was declared dead,” he told the police.

A case was registered at Taraori police station against eight men, police said.

