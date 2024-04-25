 Man trying to sell iPhones opens fire at Sector-22 market, Chandigarh, held - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man trying to sell iPhones opens fire at Sector-22 market, Chandigarh, held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2024 08:16 AM IST

The accused, Jobanjeet Singh, is also named in robbery, dacoity and drug cases in Punjab and Haryana, as per Chandigarh Police

Police have arrested an Amritsar resident for opening fire in the air after an altercation with a mobile shop owner while trying to strike a phone sale deal in Sector 22 on Tuesday night.

A country-made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from the arrested accused, as per Chandigarh Police. (iStock)
A country-made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from the arrested accused, as per Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

The accused, Jobanjeet Singh, is also named in robbery, dacoity and drug cases in Punjab and Haryana, said police. A country-made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from him.

The complainant, Sonu Gupta, told police that around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a youth walked into his shop to sell four mobile phones, including three Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Gupta said he offered him 1.84 lakh for the phones, but as he was not carrying their invoices, he was asked to return the next day.

A resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sonu said the youth continued to stall him for around 30 minutes even as he wanted to call it a day. After as he could not provide the bills despite waiting, Gupta asked him to leave.

Agitated over this, the youth got into an altercation with him and his staff. He walked out towards his car, took out a pistol from the vehicle and opened fire in the air from the parking lot before driving off.

Sonu alerted the police, who arrived at the scene, and seized the mobile phones and Aadhaar card left behind by the accused. Launching a probe, police traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage and human intelligence, and arrested him from Sector 21. His car was also impounded.

He was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sector 17 police station. The accused was produced before a court and sent to four-day police remand.

