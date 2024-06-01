Man, woman end life in Hisar hotel

A man and woman allegedly ended their life at a hotel in Hisar on Friday, police said. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the duo was found dead inside the bathroom of the hotel. A man and woman allegedly ended their life at a hotel in Hisar on Friday, police said. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the duo was found dead inside the bathroom of the hotel. (HT File)

Earlier on May 30, the woman’s husband had lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Agroha police station.

The ASI further said that though the woman had been married for six years, she was having an extra-marital affair. “The man and woman had checked in at a hotel on Thursday, and later ended their life by consuming some poisonous substance. The hotel officials informed us that the duo did not open the door even after repeated knocks. When they broke open the door in our presence, the duo was found dead,” the ASI added. The couple’s post-mortem was conducted on Saturday and their bodies were handed over to their families.