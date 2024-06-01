 Man, woman end life in Hisar hotel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man, woman end life in Hisar hotel

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 01, 2024 10:25 PM IST

Earlier on May 30, the woman’s husband had lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Agroha police station.

A man and woman allegedly ended their life at a hotel in Hisar on Friday, police said. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the duo was found dead inside the bathroom of the hotel.

A man and woman allegedly ended their life at a hotel in Hisar on Friday, police said. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the duo was found dead inside the bathroom of the hotel. (HT File)
A man and woman allegedly ended their life at a hotel in Hisar on Friday, police said. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the duo was found dead inside the bathroom of the hotel. (HT File)

Earlier on May 30, the woman’s husband had lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Agroha police station.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The ASI further said that though the woman had been married for six years, she was having an extra-marital affair. “The man and woman had checked in at a hotel on Thursday, and later ended their life by consuming some poisonous substance. The hotel officials informed us that the duo did not open the door even after repeated knocks. When they broke open the door in our presence, the duo was found dead,” the ASI added. The couple’s post-mortem was conducted on Saturday and their bodies were handed over to their families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man, woman end life in Hisar hotel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On