Mandip Brar is new Chandigarh home secretary

Mandip Singh Brar, a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, has been appointed as the new home secretary of Chandigarh. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Union ministry of home affairs for the inter-cadre deputation of Brar from the Haryana cadre to the AGMUT cadre for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (HT Photo)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) for the inter-cadre deputation of Brar from the Haryana cadre to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre (AGMUT, Chandigarh segment) for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

This will not be Brar’s first stint in Chandigarh, having already served as the deputy commissioner (DC) from 2018 to 2021, before incumbent DC Vinay Pratap Singh took over in October 2021.

The home secretary’s post had been lying vacant since June 14 after Nitin Kumar Yadav, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer, was relieved to enable him join his new assignment with the Government of India.

The Haryana Government had sent a panel of three IAS officers to the UT administration for the post, including Brar, Amit Kumar Aggarwal (2003 batch) and J Ganeshan (2006 batch).

Meanwhile, another top post in the UT, that of the finance secretary has also been vacant since June 18, after the tenure of Vijay Namdeorao Zade ended and he was relieved.

In the last week of June, Punjab had sent a panel of three Punjab cadre IAS officers for the post: Amit Dhaka (2006 batch), Mohammed Tayyab (2007 batch) and Amit Kumar (2008 batch). However, MHA rejected this panel and requested a fresh one. Following this, the UT administration had sought a fresh panel from the Punjab government.

The post of home secretary is traditionally filled by a Haryana cadre IAS officer, while that of finance secretary by a Punjab cadre IAS officer.