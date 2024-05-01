Manish Tewari reaches Sukhna Lake, promises cleaner, greener Chandigarh

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Tuesday promised a better, cleaner and greener city as he took his poll campaign to Sukhna Lake. Manish Tewari assured that the lake will be made dog/monkey menace free immediately after the elections. (HT photo)

Interacting with morning walkers, Tewari, accompanied by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress president HS Lucky and senior AAP leader Chandermukhi Sharma, said he will ensure that the area around Sukhna Lake was beautified further with more greenery and trees.

Responding to complaints about dog and monkey menace around the lake, he assured that the lake will be made “dog/monkey menace free” immediately after the elections.

The former Union minister said there was a need to take the city’s beauty and landscaping more seriously.

Later, during an interaction with the residents of Dadumajra, Tewari promised to sort out the long-standing issue of the dumping ground to their satisfaction.

People of Chandigarh no longer trust the false promises of BJP, says Dr SS Ahluwalia

The promises made by BJP MP Kirron Kher to the people of Chandigarh, before becoming MP, were not fulfilled, alleged Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and co-in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh.

Ahluwalia said, “During the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured votes every time by making false promises to the people of Chandigarh. Now, the residents of the city do not believe in the promises of BJP.”

He added that the BJP had promised the city residents that after the formation of their government, paid parking would be abolished on which Kher never paid attention. Now, when Kuldeep Kumar, after becoming the mayor of INDIA bloc in Chandigarh municipal corporation, passed a proposal regarding the same, the BJP is stopping it from being implemented so that the common people cannot get its benefit, alleged Ahluwalia.