Manish Tewari slams BJP’s allegations of plans to remove reservation

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Wednesday trashed the claims of BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon that the Congress party will take away the right of reservation from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes. (From left) Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, AICC general secretary Rajeev Shukla, Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party’s Chandigarh unit president HS Lucky during a convention of the Youth Congress on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Tewari said nothing could be farther from truth than anyone saying that the Congress will take away the right of reservation from the SC, ST and BC communities. He pointed out that not only was it the Congress that provided the right of reservation to deserving people, it had also reiterated its commitment about the same in its manifesto.

The senior Congress leader said it was on record that several BJP leaders in the past had opposed reservation and also suggested doing away with it. In order to divert the attention, BJP leaders like Tandon were now spreading false canards against the Congress, Tewari observed.

He alleged that after failing to divide people along communal lines, the BJP was now trying to divide people on caste lines and it was certain to fail here as well.

On Wednesday, Tiwari addressed public meetings at various places and also interacted with local residents and shopkeepers.

Tewari picks up the gauntlet thrown by Tandon

Taking up Tandon’s challenge on national security, Tewari on Wednesday reiterated his offer to debate his rival on any issue, including national security.

Responding to Tandon’s question on Tewari’s views on national security, he said, “I have written a book on national security ‘10 Flash Points, 20 Years; National Security Situations that Impacted India’ and over 1,000 articles on the subject.”

Asking Tandon that he can have a look at the book and his articles, he reiterated his challenge that he was welcome to debate the issue at the time and venue of his choosing, which can be monitored by some security expert like a senior ex-serviceman.

“While on the one hand you ask questions, at the same time you are running away from the debate,” he told Tandon, while adding, “My offer is still valid.”

Tewari has already proved to be a great MP, minister: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accompanied by AICC general secretary Rajiv Shukla, addressed a convention of the Youth Congress on Wednesday.

Stating that Manish Tewari had already proved to be a great parliamentarian and a successful Union minister also, Sukhu appealed to Chandigarh residents to vote for him.

Sukhu recalled his association with Tewari during their NSUI and Youth Congress days.

Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said in Tewari, Chandigarh will get a representative who held a national stature and was recognised across the country. He said Tewari was the best candidate to represent the people of Chandigarh in the Parliament.

Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubhana said Tewari had imbibed fresh energy among the party’s rank and file, and they were feeling enthused and energised with his combative dynamism.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky assured that Tewari will win the election with a record margin due to the great response being received from city residents.