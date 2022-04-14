Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to state
Amritsar: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday.
Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state. He also gave a replica of the famous Golden Temple to him.
Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, and district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.
Six injured in Odisha communal clash
Official said a group of people of Dibyasinghprasad village of Khurda district carrying Goddess Mangala in a procession were attacked by 20-30 people from minority community on Wednesday afternoon. During Jhamu Jatra, devotees walk on burning charcoal to complete their vow and collect sacred water from river or water bodies and pray to goddess. Protesting the attack, the people in the procession staged dharna in front of the Khurda town police station and demanded action.
Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement
The National Investigation Agency, probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand's statement. According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force were behind the killing. The government had in 2020 attached the properties of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar, who is living in Canada.
Average vote share of winners in Punjab polls stood at 43.8%: ADR
New Delhi: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8%, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday. The voter turnout in the February 20 election was 72% as compared to 77% in the previous election in 2017. The ADR and Punjab Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 117 constituencies in the state.
Central varsity of Punjab registrar suspended for ‘misconduct, insubordination’
Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination. V-C Prof Raghuvendra P Tewari did not respond to the repeated calls and messages on Wednesday. C ordered the suspension of Mundra and stated that a chargesheet would follow soon. Denying the charges, Mundra said he was being victimised for raising charges of corruption by a few university officials.
One-fourth of target population in Punjab yet to get fully vaccinated
The government may have launched a drive to administer Covid-19 precaution doses to those above 18 years of age, only 73% of the target population in Punjab have been jabbed with the second dose. According to the state health department data, 96% of the beneficiaries of the targeted population of 2.28 crore have been jabbed with the first dose.
