Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack, stable

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal suffered a heart attack on Sunday. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bathinda and is stated to be stable. Senior BJP leader and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal

Doctors attending Manpreet told reporters that his artery was blocked 100% and two stents have been placed. “Manpreet is doing fine and he is likely to be discharged in the next two days,” the hospital said in a statement.

Family sources said Manpreet was rushed to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness in his chest this morning.

His estranged cousin and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal and senior Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka were among those rushed to meet Manpeet at the hospital.

Maluka said Manpreet was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain on Sunday.

“He is perfectly ok,” Sukhbir said after meeting Manpreet at the hospital.

Manpreet Singh Badal switched from the Congress to the BJP in January last year. The nephew of former chief minister and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had joined the Congress in 2016.