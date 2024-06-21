Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Ladhowal area

A fire broke out at a plastic chair manufacturing unit in Ladhowal area on Thursday late evening. As many as 10 fire tenders have been used to douse the fire. Fire officials claimed that goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. Firefighters trying to douse the flames at a plastic factory in Ladhowal area, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The blaze was so intense that it was visible from several kilometers away. The fire started in Kartar Enterprises and was reported by the factory workers to the owner immediately.

Upon receiving the information, the factory owner rushed to the site. Despite the efforts of the villagers to control the fire, it continued to spread, prompting them to call the fire brigade. However, no one was inside the factory at the time, preventing any casualties. The fire originated on the ground floor.

Factory owner informed us that he had closed the factory around 8 pm on Thursday evening. He received a call from a labourer around 9 pm, informing him about the fire. Despite villagers’ efforts to extinguish the fire, it quickly grew out of control.

The severity of the incident led to the evacuation of nearby buildings. Around 10 fire brigade vehicles were deployed to control the blaze. Police from Ladowal station also arrived at the scene and assisted in the rescue operations. The fire caused panic in the village.