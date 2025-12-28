MBBS admission row: Protesters clash with police in Jammu

Hundreds of protesters led by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti staged a protest, scuffled with policemen and burnt an effigy of the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha outside Lok Bhavan here on Saturday, demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. Protesters scuffle with police in Jammu on Saturday. (AP)

Raising slogans, some of the protesters even tried to climb over the walls of the Lok Bhawan. Sinha is the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board.

It may be stated here that out of 50 students in the maiden batch of MBBS course to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, 42 belong to Muslim community, which has sparked a major controversy here with Hindu devotees and various religious organisations demanding that only Hindu candidates be provided admission on the grounds that the medical college was constructed and being run out of donations of Hindu devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

J&K BJP’s women activists and several trade leaders, including president of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries Arun Gupta, also joined the protest.

The protest led to the blocking of the main road outside Lok Bhavan, resulting in traffic snarls on adjoining roads and causing hardship to commuters for nearly two hours.

Police personnel were deployed in strength outside the Lok Bhavan to maintain law and order and regulate traffic.

They had a tough time pushing back protesters who tried to move inside the complex.

“We will continue our protest till the resolution of our demands. We are not against students of any particular religion, we just want the seats in the medical college to be reserved for Hindu students alone,” Samiti convener Colonel Sukhvir Singh Mankotia told reporters.

He said they have staged the protest outside the Lok Bhavan because Lt Governor is the chairman of the shrine board and it is his responsibility to ensure that the religious sentiments of any community should not be hurt.

Ex-VHP leader Togadia threatens mass agitation

Former VHP leader Praveen Togadia, on Saturday, threatened a mass agitation if the government failed to rescind admission of 42 Muslim students to the first batch of MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College and demanded that only Hindu candidates should get admission there.

Responding to media queries, Togadia said, “These donations are of Hindus then why donations of Hindus are used for the education of Muslim doctors.”

Togadia said that if the blunder was not rectified then he would launch a mass movement across the country.

On recent developments in Bangladesh where minorities were being targeted by radical elements, he said, “If US President Donald Trump can take action in Nigeria to protect Christians there then why can’t India take action in Bangladesh. PM Narendra Modi is my long time friend and elder brother. I strongly believe that PM Modi will definitely protect Hindus in Bangladesh.”