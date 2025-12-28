Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

MBBS admission row: Protesters clash with police in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 06:12 am IST

Hundreds of protesters led by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti staged a protest, scuffled with policemen and burnt an effigy of the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha outside Lok Bhavan here on Saturday, demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence.

Hundreds of protesters led by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti staged a protest, scuffled with policemen and burnt an effigy of the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha outside Lok Bhavan here on Saturday, demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence.

Protesters scuffle with police in Jammu on Saturday. (AP)
Protesters scuffle with police in Jammu on Saturday. (AP)

Raising slogans, some of the protesters even tried to climb over the walls of the Lok Bhawan. Sinha is the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board.

It may be stated here that out of 50 students in the maiden batch of MBBS course to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, 42 belong to Muslim community, which has sparked a major controversy here with Hindu devotees and various religious organisations demanding that only Hindu candidates be provided admission on the grounds that the medical college was constructed and being run out of donations of Hindu devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

J&K BJP’s women activists and several trade leaders, including president of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries Arun Gupta, also joined the protest.

The protest led to the blocking of the main road outside Lok Bhavan, resulting in traffic snarls on adjoining roads and causing hardship to commuters for nearly two hours.

Police personnel were deployed in strength outside the Lok Bhavan to maintain law and order and regulate traffic.

They had a tough time pushing back protesters who tried to move inside the complex.

“We will continue our protest till the resolution of our demands. We are not against students of any particular religion, we just want the seats in the medical college to be reserved for Hindu students alone,” Samiti convener Colonel Sukhvir Singh Mankotia told reporters.

He said they have staged the protest outside the Lok Bhavan because Lt Governor is the chairman of the shrine board and it is his responsibility to ensure that the religious sentiments of any community should not be hurt.

Ex-VHP leader Togadia threatens mass agitation

Former VHP leader Praveen Togadia, on Saturday, threatened a mass agitation if the government failed to rescind admission of 42 Muslim students to the first batch of MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College and demanded that only Hindu candidates should get admission there.

Responding to media queries, Togadia said, “These donations are of Hindus then why donations of Hindus are used for the education of Muslim doctors.”

Togadia said that if the blunder was not rectified then he would launch a mass movement across the country.

On recent developments in Bangladesh where minorities were being targeted by radical elements, he said, “If US President Donald Trump can take action in Nigeria to protect Christians there then why can’t India take action in Bangladesh. PM Narendra Modi is my long time friend and elder brother. I strongly believe that PM Modi will definitely protect Hindus in Bangladesh.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / MBBS admission row: Protesters clash with police in Jammu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Hundreds of protesters, led by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, clashed with police and burned an effigy of Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, demanding the revocation of the MBBS admission list at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, where 42 of 50 students are Muslim. The protest blocked roads for two hours. Background tensions stem from the college being funded by Hindu donations, leading to calls for Hindu-only admissions.