Ludhiana: Tractor-trolley runs over two schoolgirls, one dies on spot

A 13-year-old Class 6 student was killed and her classmate injured after a tractor-trolley run over them while they were walking home from school in Sherpur Kalan village on Thursday, police said. The driver fled the spot along with the vehicle following the accident and a hint is on to nab him, they added. Police investigating at the spot after a tractor-trolley driver mowed down a girl to death and injured other in Jagraon on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Amritpal Kaur, 13, a resident of Sherpur Kalan, while the injured girl, Deep Kaur, 13, was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, police said.

According to police, the girls were walking home after school when a tractor-trolley coming from behind reportedly took a sharp turn, following which the driver lost control and rammed into the two students. Amritpal died on the spot, while Deep sustained injuries.

Locals told police that the accused was driving the vehicle recklessly and he fled spot immediately after the accident. Police have identified the accused as Inderbir Singh, a resident of the same village, after examining CCTVs in the area.

A police team led by Sadar Jagraon station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The SHO said an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered against Inderbir Singh and a hunt is on to arrest him.

Amritpal’s father, Jagminder Singh, a farmer, said his daughter was a bright student who dreamt of becoming a doctor.