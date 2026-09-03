Who is Rabbi Peter Schaktman and why was he arrested? Inside shocking undercover operation for child predators

Peter Schaktman, a rabbi from Utica in New York State, was arrested, along with seven others, in an undercover sting operation against adults seeking to engage in sexual acts on children. Rabbi Peter Schaktman (L) was arrested in a sting operation against child predators. (Hamilton College/ Unsplash)

According to New York State Police, Rabbi Peter Schaktman, 66, was talking to an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl. The arrests took place in a New York State Police operation on August 27 and August 28. All eight suspects, including the rabbi, allegedly tried to engage in sexual contact with a girl under the age of 15.

CNY Central reported on August 31 that one of those arrested was Rabbi Schaktman. The 66-year-old was associated with Temple Emanu-El synagogue in Utica. Since his arrest, Peter Schaktman has been suspended by the Temple Emanu-El.

In a statement, the Temple said they are "deeply troubled by the serious criminal charges involving Rabbi Peter Schaktman."

"We recognize the sadness, confusion, anger and many unanswered questions this news may create for members of our congregation and the broader community," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with all those who may have experienced harm, and with their loved ones."

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Who Is Rabbi Peter Schaktman? Rabbi Peter Schaktman has been identified as originally from New Hartford in New York State. A video of the arrest was also shared by a social media content creator which showed New York police officers taking Rabbi Schaktman away following his arrest. Schaktman and the seven others have been charged with attempted rape.

Here's the video: