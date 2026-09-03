Ujjain’s self-styled ‘Lady Aghori’, filmed eating from burning pyre, arrested, say police
According to the complaint received by Ujjain’s Jiwajiganj police station, Giri was born a man and has adopted the identity of a transgender person.
A self-styled ‘aghori’ who has been active on social media, Kali Nand Giri, has been arrested after she was filmed eating human flesh from a burning funeral pyre in Ujjain district, a police officer said on Thursday.
Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said a case was registered under Section 301 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint by Vishnunath Maharaj, who lives at the cremation ground in Ujjain. Section 301 deals with trespassing on burial places, disturbing funeral ceremonies, or indignity to a human corpse.
“She was arrested (on Tuesday). The court remanded her in judicial custody for 15 days,” Sharma said.
In the alleged video, the accused is seen standing near a burning pyre with a sword in her hand and, at one point, is seen eating flesh from the pyre. The police complaint was filed after a video of the incident surfaced.
According to the complaint received by Ujjain’s Jiwajiganj police station, Giri was born a man, Alluri Srinivas, and has adopted the identity of a transgender person.
Cops probing ‘Lady Aghori’s' source of income
She has a presence on social media where she is referred to as ‘Lady Aghori’ in Ujjain. Her videos, often filmed at temples and religious sites, feature spiritual rituals and statements on Sanatan Dharma.
The SP said a detailed probe has been initiated into Giri’s antecedents after coming across complaints that she deceived a female student in Telangana and took ₹10 lakh from another woman on the pretext of performing a tantric ritual.
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“We are gathering details (about the cases) and sources of her income,” Sharma said.
According to PTI, Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara condemned the incident, stating that such acts cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.
“It is important to keep aghori sadhana confidential; it cannot be made public. Any practitioner who makes it public is likely to be a fraudster. It must be understood that such acts, which depict the consumption of human flesh, fall under the category of vampirism,” he said.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More