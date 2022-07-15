Ludhiana MC employees call off chain hunger strike after minister’s assurance

Raising an agitation against the failure of the municipal corporation (MC) and the state government in regularising the contractual staff, the municipal employees’ union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— ended the chain hunger strike after local bodies’ minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited the protest site on Friday and gave assurance to fulfil their demand within a month.

The employees’ union was sitting on the strike outside the MC’s Zone-A office for the last nine days. On Thursday, different employees’ unions conducted a meeting with Nijjar over the issue in Chandigarh.

On Friday, the minister visited the protest site and assured that the process to regularise the employees had been commenced and the appointment letters would be given to the employees within a month. He said there were some technical issues and the MC house also needed to approve a resolution regarding the same. These formalities would be completed and the employees would be regularised, announced the minister.

Following this, the union announced to end the strike. The unions had been struggling with their long-pending demands, including regularisation of employees.The employees had said even though the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers, who are working on contractual basis, they had not been given the appointment letters.

Chairperson of the union Vijay Danav said, “The hunger strike has ended after the minister’s assurance and it is appreciable that the minister himself addressed the employees who have been struggling with their demand for over a decade.”