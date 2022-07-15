Ludhiana MC employees call off chain hunger strike after minister’s assurance
Raising an agitation against the failure of the municipal corporation (MC) and the state government in regularising the contractual staff, the municipal employees’ union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— ended the chain hunger strike after local bodies’ minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited the protest site on Friday and gave assurance to fulfil their demand within a month.
The employees’ union was sitting on the strike outside the MC’s Zone-A office for the last nine days. On Thursday, different employees’ unions conducted a meeting with Nijjar over the issue in Chandigarh.
On Friday, the minister visited the protest site and assured that the process to regularise the employees had been commenced and the appointment letters would be given to the employees within a month. He said there were some technical issues and the MC house also needed to approve a resolution regarding the same. These formalities would be completed and the employees would be regularised, announced the minister.
Following this, the union announced to end the strike. The unions had been struggling with their long-pending demands, including regularisation of employees.The employees had said even though the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers, who are working on contractual basis, they had not been given the appointment letters.
Chairperson of the union Vijay Danav said, “The hunger strike has ended after the minister’s assurance and it is appreciable that the minister himself addressed the employees who have been struggling with their demand for over a decade.”
-
NIRF rankings-2022: Mixed results for Prayagraj institutions
Sangam city-based prominent technical and higher educational institutions had a mixed bag of results in terms of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the national capital, on Friday. Prayagraj-based Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad failed to bag an overall rank—which is limited to just 100 top institutions of all streams— this time. In 2021 it had bagged 88th rank, an improvement of five places as compared to 2020 when it had got an overall rank of 93. In 2019 also it had failed to secure an overall rank.
-
From Dwarka to North Campus, chaos reigns as students dash across city to appear for CUET
A last-minute change in the exam centre venue and a failure to communicate the change to all students on time majorly hobbled the smooth conduct of the first ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses on Friday. Chaos started unfolding around 8am Friday as parents and students reached the Netaji Subhas University of Technology in Dwarka, their allocated centre, only to find that the exam was not taking place there.
-
Delhi L-G recommends suspension of former ADM over illegal land transfer
Lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has recommended the suspension of a Delhi government official, a former additional district magistrate (north) of the revenue department, over alleged irregularities in the transfer of forest land to private individuals in north Delhi, the L-G's office said on Friday. Nitin Jindal (DANICS), then ADM (North) under the revenue department of the government of Delhi could not be contacted for comments.
-
Punjab Police hunt for duo who fired RPG at intelligence office
Over two months after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the Punjab Police claim to be closing in on the two attackers. While Divanshu belongs to Haryana's Jhajjar, Deepak is from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had allegedly also used the duo to execute two murders — one in Maharashtra's Nanded (where the gangter-turned-terrorist's group is mainly active) and another in Amritsar.
-
AAP slams MCD move to increase trade and storage licence fee
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Durgesh Pathak has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi -- under the of the BJP-led central government -- has increased the trade and storage licence fee from ₹500 to up to ₹1 lakh. The AAP has demanded a rollback of the increased fee, to ensure a relief to the traders, said Pathak. Pathak claimed that the BJP is mainly targeting the small traders.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics