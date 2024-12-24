MC Polls: BJP electoral slide continues

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a significant blow in the recently concluded civic body elections in Punjab, failing to make an impact in its traditional urban strongholds and struggling in semi-urban and town areas. Of the 961 municipal seats that went to polls on December 21, the BJP managed to secure only 61 wards. In the five key cities of Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Phagwara, the party won only 50 out of 350 seats—a success rate of just 13%.

Of the 961 municipal seats that went to polls on December 21, the BJP managed to secure only 61 wards. In the five key cities of Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Phagwara, the party won only 50 out of 350 seats—a success rate of just 13%.

However when compared to the previous civic polls, when the BJP contested in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the party improved its tally in most cities, except in Phagwara.

Ludhiana and Jalandhar emerged as the sole saving graces for the BJP, where it secured 19 seats each out of 95 and 75 wards, respectively, improving its previous tallies of 10 and 8. In Amritsar, the BJP’s count rose from 6 to 9, and in Patiala, it climbed from zero to 4.

However, the improvement fell way short of expectations, especially given the BJP’s strong performance in these areas during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it garnered 18% of the vote share.

In Ludhiana, where the BJP had won four out of five assembly segments in the general elections, the party managed to win only 19 out of 95 wards, despite an aggressive campaign led by Union minister Ravneet Bittu. Patiala, the hometown of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, proved another disappointment.

Despite Captain Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur joining the party, it secured wins in only four wards.

“While the party showed signs of growth compared to earlier municipal polls, it fell short of expectations, especially in urban areas where it has traditionally held sway,” admitted a senior party leader, pleading anonymity.

Punjab BJP set for overhaul: Sodhi

Ferozepur The Punjab unit of the BJP is set for a comprehensive overhaul, including change in leadership, as per directives from the party high command, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi said on Monday.

Addressing the media after the akhand Path ceremony at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib, the BJP national executive member claimed that the entire state unit would be reorganised soon to strengthen the party’s foundation.