MC polls: Kanhaiya rakes up Chandigarh’s poor show in Swachh Survekshan

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was in Chandigarh on Monday to campaign for the party candidates ahead of the municipal corporation elections in the city, raked up the city’s poor show in the recent Swachh Survekshan rankings.

While addressing a public rally at Bapu Dham Colony, Kumar said after Chandigarh came into existence, it used to be at the top spot in cleanliness, but it was now at the 66th position. “This is the reality and people have to realise it. While many are trying to deviate the attention of the public from real issues,” he said, adding that it was the dream city of Jawahar Lal Nehru and the country’s first planned city.

He said, “Whenever the air quality deteriorated in Delhi, people there used to say let’s visit Chandigarh and enjoy the fresh air. Now, the air quality here has also started worsening.”

On people’s questions over the Congress’ performance, he said, “Congress created Chandigarh and took it to the top spot, but the city has plunged to 66th spot in the last five years.”

While appealing to people to realise their real issues, Kumar said, “The election process, be it on a small or large scale, is the only democratic tool by which people can create pressure on the governments.”

He also said the Congress party represented the basic ideas of the Constitution, which were equality and unity.

Later, Kanhaiya also attended a public meeting in Sector 47-C, where he said people wanted change and were fed up with the policies of the BJP. “I feel very happy to be in Chandigarh. It is my appeal that by voting in favour of the Congress candidates, strengthen the process of change and cooperate in creating an atmosphere of peace,” he said.

Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana, former councillor Jatinder Bhatia and other Congress leaders also addressed the gathering.