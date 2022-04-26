Mehbooba lashes out at Modi for ‘ignoring plight of Muslims, youth of J&K’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “ignoring the country’s Muslims and J&K’s youth”.

While addressing mediapersons, she said that the PM is doing nothing while the lives and livelihoods of the country’s Muslims were being bulldozed and the youth of Kashmir are being booked under PSA and UAPA and their jobs and lands are being given to outsiders.

Her reaction comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, where he said that the youth of the union territory will not suffer like their parents and grandparents, as he laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hinting towards the demolition drive carried out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, she said, “There is a dance of fury (tandav) of bulldozers in the country and millions of Muslims are terrified. During the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, the Supreme Court’s orders were flouted and the livelihoods of several Muslims were razed to the ground, but the PM is doing nothing. So what should we be hopeful of in such a scenario.”

Stating that J&K was better in the past, she added, “Our GDP used to be better than many bigger states of the country. In our grandparent’s time, the very first law was land to the tiller, which meant those who were without land were given lands. What future he is talking about. They have destroyed the future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”