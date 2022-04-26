Mehbooba lashes out at Modi for ‘ignoring plight of Muslims, youth of J&K’
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “ignoring the country’s Muslims and J&K’s youth”.
While addressing mediapersons, she said that the PM is doing nothing while the lives and livelihoods of the country’s Muslims were being bulldozed and the youth of Kashmir are being booked under PSA and UAPA and their jobs and lands are being given to outsiders.
Her reaction comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, where he said that the youth of the union territory will not suffer like their parents and grandparents, as he laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir.
Hinting towards the demolition drive carried out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, she said, “There is a dance of fury (tandav) of bulldozers in the country and millions of Muslims are terrified. During the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, the Supreme Court’s orders were flouted and the livelihoods of several Muslims were razed to the ground, but the PM is doing nothing. So what should we be hopeful of in such a scenario.”
Stating that J&K was better in the past, she added, “Our GDP used to be better than many bigger states of the country. In our grandparent’s time, the very first law was land to the tiller, which meant those who were without land were given lands. What future he is talking about. They have destroyed the future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
BB Goyal is new head of PU’s University Business School
Panjab University on Monday appointed professor BB Goyal as the chairperson of the University Business School, till his retirement on November 30, 2022, with immediate effect, complying with a high court order. He was earlier appointed the head in 2020, but his appointment was later stayed after a petition was filed by professor Sanjeev Sharma of University Institute of Applied Management Science. In February this year, the High Court vacated the stay on his appointment.
Ulhasnagar man arrested for slapping police constable
A 34-year-old man was arrested by Kongoan police officials after The man, Ritesh Chavan slapped a cop who tried to resolve a fight between him and his wife. The accused was in an inebriated condition and the police claimed that there were regular police complaints from the accused's wife. On Sunday, the wife again called the police. The accused continued to trouble her whenever he was drunk. The woman got scared and her neighbours called the police.
Himachal signs joint venture agreement for development of airport in Mandi
A joint venture agreement for the development of Greenfield Airport at Nagchala in Mandi district was signed in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Monday. The agreement will pave way for the development of the airport in Mandi which is the dream project of the chief minister.
Army runners steal the show at Kasauli’s Tuffman half-marathon
Runners from the Indian Army bagged the top-three positions in both men's 21 km and 10 km races in the third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon held in Kasauli on Sunday. The half marathon run was flagged off by Brig CS Pathania. It started from Army Ground, Kasauli, and went out till Jangeshu village via Parwanoo-Kasauli Road, before winding back towards the starting point.
16 students have narrow escape after Airoli school bus catches fire in Thane
Sixteen students of New Horizon School, Airoli, Navi Mumbai, had a narrow escape on Monday after their school bus caught fire at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The students from Classes 1 to 3 were in the bus along with two bus attendants. The Thane traffic police immediately rescued the children and doused the fire. The incident occurred at 1.50pm when the bus was going to school to drop the children.
