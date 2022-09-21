Mehbooba Mufti poisoning young minds, alleges J&K BJP chief

The J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday accused PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti of “poisoning young minds” to propel her political prospects after she objected to students being compelled to sing a famous devotional song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ in Kashmir.

She had dubbed it a direct attack on Muslims. Mehbooba had on Monday posted a video on Twitter in which school staff was seen asking students to recite the hymn, considered Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, and termed it the government’s real “Hindutva agenda”.

“Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real Hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir,” the PDP chief had said in the tweet.

Reacting to her remarks, Raina said she should avoid playing such politics.

“During the freedom struggle, Gandhi ji united the entire nation with this song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. Usually, this song is sung at morning assemblies in various schools and similarly “lab pae ati hai dua ban ke tammna meri” but none objected to them. Now, kicking up a dispute is nothing but poisoning the tender minds of small children. Since Mehbooba Mufti has lost her ground in Kashmir and the people of Kashmir have rejected her, she keeps engineering such propaganda. India belongs to everyone-- Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians and others,” said Raina.

He also advised the PDP chief to read and sing Allama Iqbals’ “Mazhab nahi sikhata apas mein bair rakhha, Hindi hai hum, vatan hai Hindustan humara”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON