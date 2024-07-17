Mehbooba Mufti wants J&K DGP sacked as leaders demand accountability for terror attacks

The spike in attacks across the Jammu region has prompted political leaders to demand accountability from top leadership of security forces and the government. Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference on killing of four army personnel in Doda encounter. (ANI)

Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the recent attacks on army soldiers in Doda, Kathua and Reasi before seeking the intervention of the Union home and defence ministers during a press conference.

The leader on Tuesday demanded sacking of director general of police (DGP) RR Swain over soldiers’ deaths in various terror attacks in the Jammu division, saying the officer was busy in “fixing things politically”.

The statement came in the backdrop of the DGP’s remarks on the region’s mainstream political parties “cultivating” leaders of terror networks.

“In the past 32 months, almost 50 soldiers have lost their lives. Nobody is being held accountable. The current DGP is busier with fixing things politically. His job is (limited to)how to break PDP’s people, how to harass and threaten people or journalists or weaponise passport or police verification, or how to book more people under UAPA or make raids,” she said.

Swain, who earlier held the post of special DG CID and appointed as DGP owing to the superannuation of then DGP Dilbag Singh on October 31, 2023, is yet to issue a response to Mufti’s statement.

Mufti demanded accountability from the police top brass, saying young army jawans and officers were losing their lives in places where militancy didn’t exist earlier.

“Young people come here to perform their duties and unfortunately they become fodder for the Government of India. These incidents are happening in that region where militancy didn’t exist. When the situation used to be bad here, still these areas would be free of these incidents. Unfortunately there is no accountability. By now the heads should have rolled,” she said.

“Is stopping the infiltration my work or Omar Abdullah’s or is it their (police’s) work. Who is on the borders and who has to deal [with the issue]… Rather, all Kashmiris, especially the majority community, have been alienated,” she said.

The criticism comes after four army soldiers including a captain were killed in a counter insurgency operation in Doda district on Monday.

Lone while contending DGP’s comments on mainstream parties termed it inappropriate and intolerable in any functioning democracy.

“Such statements by serving officers are an indication of the disdain and contempt for anything remotely pertaining to democracy. Such a sad state of affairs and even sadder is the fact that the scriptwriters of this sad state of affairs take pride in having brought Jammu and Kashmir to this level,” he added.

‘A matter of grave concern’

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari while condemning the incidents, especially the army in the Jammu region, said the consecutive attacks were a matter of grave concern.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, nobody supports militancy now and still attacks are taking place and we are losing our brave soldiers. Somewhere, something is lacking both on the intelligence front and security issues especially in the Jammu region which is of great concern,” Bukhari said.

“There have been back-to-back attacks and what has our police chief done? We cannot afford to lose our brave soldiers like this. The officers at the top should deal with these issues,” he said, urging the police to step up.

National Conference’s Srinagar MP and senior leader Aga Ruhullah noted that more than 55 lives of security forces have been lost since 2023, “The DGP, who has now arrogantly and overtly started bad mouthing, needs to be reminded that while he has been working like a district president or at best the state president for a particular political ideology and political party.”

Party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, meanwhile, termed the rise in attacks a serious development.

“Unfortunately the security grid has not been able to stop such attacks targeting security forces in the area. Attacks are recurring with alarming repercussions. Our deepest condolences with the bereaved families,” he said.

Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit president Viqar Rasool Wani also termed the repeated attacks a security lapses, adding. “The government after abrogation of Article 370 promised that terrorism will end. The government should take responsibility for what is happening in the Jammu and Doda region.”