Mercury 7 notches above normal as deadly heatwave roasts state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert warning for severe heatwave conditions during the next 48 hours in Punjab. Light to moderate rain is likely between June 18 and 21 in various parts that might bring some relief to the people. At some places, light to moderate rainfall is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, it stated. A vendor selling umbrellas waits for customers on a hot summer day in Amritsar on Sunday. (AFP)

“With maximum temperatures nearing 45-46° Celsius in southern and western parts of the state, it will further rise during the next 48 hours and will be around 46-47⁰C,” said the IMD.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the state was markedly above 7.2 degrees Celsius above normal. Ludhiana, with 47.2 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature, was the hottest in the state. Bathinda saw a high of 46.3°C, Pathankot 46.1°C, Gurdaspur 46°C, Amritsar 45.8°C, Patiala 45.5°C, Ludhiana 44.6°C and Ferozepur 44.3°C.

“Punjab will start witnessing relief from scorching heat from June 19 as light to moderate rainfall is expected under the influence of a western disturbance. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected between June 18 and 21,” said AK Singh, director, IMD (Chandigarh).

About the arrival of monsoon in Punjab, he said it is expected on June 27 but it will be possible only if weather conditions remain normal.

Light to moderate rainfall will likely to help paddy farmers as rain will ensure less groundwater is used for irrigation, experts said.

The situation was no different in Haryana as Nuh’s maximum temperature was 46.6°C. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4°C.

The maximum temperature was 46.4°C in Faridabad, 46.2°C in Sirsa, 45.6°C in Mahendragarh, 45.2°C in Hisar, 45.4°C in Gurugram and 44.1°C in Kurukshetra.

Rohtak recorded a high of 45.2°C, Ambala 44.9°C and Karnal 43.6°C.