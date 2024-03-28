Mercury climbs further, rain relief round the corner in Chandigarh
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 32.8°C, the maximum temperature was 1.2 degrees above normal. However, a stronger Western Disturbance (WD) is approaching the region and is likely to cause rain on Friday that will provide some relief from the rising heat
Despite an active Western Disturbance that brought along trace rain and cool winds on Wednesday morning, the city’s maximum temperature rose from previous day’s 32°C to 32.8°C.
The minimum temperature also rose from 17.1°C on Tuesday to 20.9°C on Wednesday, three degrees above normal. This is the first time this year that the minimum temperature has gone beyond 20°C.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature around 22°C.