 Mercury climbs further, rain relief round the corner in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mercury climbs further, rain relief round the corner in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 28, 2024 09:34 AM IST

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 32.8°C, the maximum temperature was 1.2 degrees above normal. However, a stronger Western Disturbance (WD) is approaching the region and is likely to cause rain on Friday that will provide some relief from the rising heat

Despite an active Western Disturbance that brought along trace rain and cool winds on Wednesday morning, the city’s maximum temperature rose from previous day’s 32°C to 32.8°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature around 22°C. (HT PHOTO)
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature around 22°C. (HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 32.8°C, the maximum temperature was 1.2 degrees above normal. However, a stronger Western Disturbance (WD) is approaching the region and is likely to cause rain on Friday that will provide some relief from the rising heat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The minimum temperature also rose from 17.1°C on Tuesday to 20.9°C on Wednesday, three degrees above normal. This is the first time this year that the minimum temperature has gone beyond 20°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature around 22°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mercury climbs further, rain relief round the corner in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On