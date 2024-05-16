Mercury hits 41°C; heatwave declared in parts of Chandigarh tricity

The maximum temperature hit the 41°C mark on Wednesday, a first this season and 3.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 20.9°C to 22.4°C, but was still 1.4 degree below normal in tricity. (HT file photo)

At India Meteorological Department’s airport observatory, the mercury meter read an even higher 42.5°C, which was 4.5 degrees above normal, leading to heatwave conditions towards this side of the tricity.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The minimum temperature also rose from 20.9°C to 22.4°C, but was still 1.4 degree below normal.

IMD’s heatwave warning will be in effect from Thursday till Sunday, when the maximum temperature will remain between 41°C and 44°C.

A heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes over 40°C and is also 4.5°C above normal.

Amid such weather conditions, IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours, and stay hydrated.