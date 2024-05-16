 Mercury hits 41°C; heatwave declared in parts of Chandigarh tricity - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi
Mercury hits 41°C; heatwave declared in parts of Chandigarh tricity

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2024 07:22 AM IST

At India Meteorological Department’s airport observatory, the mercury meter read an even higher 42.5°C, which was 4.5 degrees above normal, leading to heatwave conditions towards this side of the tricity

The maximum temperature hit the 41°C mark on Wednesday, a first this season and 3.5 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature also rose from 20.9°C to 22.4°C, but was still 1.4 degree below normal in tricity. (HT file photo)
The minimum temperature also rose from 20.9°C to 22.4°C, but was still 1.4 degree below normal in tricity. (HT file photo)

At India Meteorological Department's airport observatory, the mercury meter read an even higher 42.5°C, which was 4.5 degrees above normal, leading to heatwave conditions towards this side of the tricity.

The minimum temperature also rose from 20.9°C to 22.4°C, but was still 1.4 degree below normal.

IMD’s heatwave warning will be in effect from Thursday till Sunday, when the maximum temperature will remain between 41°C and 44°C.

A heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes over 40°C and is also 4.5°C above normal.

Amid such weather conditions, IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours, and stay hydrated.

