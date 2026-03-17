Mercury on downslide, expect more rain this week

Chandigarh Visitors enjoying cloudy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT)

The minimum temperature of the city fell by over two notches after 1.6 mm of rain was recorded in the city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), another spell of rain is likelyto occur this week, around Friday.

The minimum temperature fell from 14.8° Celsius on Sunday to 12.3°C on Monday, 1°C below normal. This is the lowest minimum temperature since February 24 when it was 11.8°C.

IMD officials stated the fall was expected owing to overnight rain in the city. While the night temperature is expected to increase, another Western Disturbance (WD) later this week may again make nights colder.

Even the maximum temperature fell from 26.5°C on Sunday to 26.4°C on Monday, which is normal. This is the lowest since February 21 when the maximum temperature was also at 26.4°C.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 29°C while minimum temperature will remain between 14°C and 16°C, according to the weatherman.