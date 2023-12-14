: Acknowledging the traffic problem in Chandigarh, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday stressed that the Metro Project was his priority and he will make sure that it starts as early as possible. Metro project my priority: Purohit (HT Photo)

Addressing media at the UT Secretariat here, he said that traffic was the biggest problem in the city.

“I will make sure it starts as early as possible and Metro will solve most of the problems of traffic in the tricity,” he said.

Purohit was the urban development minister in Maharashtra when Metro started in Mumbai.

Sharing his experience, he said, “It was under me that the metro was started in Mumbai, and I know how the Metro work will be done. We will soon be holding a meeting of the 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA).”

On December 11, Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) submitted its alignment option report, proposing three corridors covering around 89 kilometers. With the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) expected to be ready by January 2024, work on Phase 1 may finally begin in April and be completed by 2034.

Need-based policy by CHB

On the revision of the need-based policy by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), Purohit said, “We are in the process of reconsidering it, but we will make sure that, in future, no encroachment should be done, failing which strict action will be taken.”

Dwelling unit owners have been opposing the changes allowed in January, stating that they override previous relaxations by categorising them as violations.

‘No need for housing schemes’

Purohit said that at present, there was no urgent need for any housing scheme in the city as it is already overpopulated. “We need to save the land for our future generations,” he said.

On Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park housing scheme, he said, “It was the Union government that has not given environmental clearance to the project, and UT has no role in it.”

‘1,100 teachers will be recruited’

Stressing that his main focus was on education, Purohit said that construction was underway for 10 schools, with four schools already constructed.

“We have started the process of recruiting 1,100 school teachers, which will be completed in the next two months,’ he said.

‘Devp work in city going at good pace’

Purohit assured that the development work in all areas in the city was going on at a good pace.

“Out of the total budget of ₹6,066 crore allocated for the year 2023-24, we have spent ₹4,625 crore, meaning 75% of the budget has been utilized,” he said.