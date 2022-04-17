Midnight assault on Panchkula based hotelier
A hotelier was allegedly stopped, assaulted and looted by miscreants, including a girl, in Panchkula’s Sector 20 around midnight on April 14. The FIR was registered on Saturday.
The victim, Ekansh Aggarwal, 29, a resident of Sector 21 and owner of a restaurant, told HT, “I closed my restaurant and was on my way back home around midnight. As I crossed the Sector 20 underpass, a speeding car came from the Zirakpur side.”
“The driver started following me and when we reached near Vita booth of Sector 20, he blocked my way. A youth came out with a stick and started hurling abuses. While I tried to pacify him, he got into my car, snatched ₹5,000 cash that I was carrying and left after thrashing me,” he said.
The complainant further said that a girl and two boys, who appeared to be drunk, were also present in the attacker’s car.
He added: “As I tried to flee, the accused threw a stick that damaged the rear window of my car. Within two minutes, I reached police station and told them everything. But they took their own time to get dressed and listen to me even as the attackers passed by the police station in their Swift car.”
A case Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint), 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 20 police station.
When asked about the delay in action, SHO Sector 20, Anil said: “It was suspicious why his car would be stopped, especially when a girl was sitting inside the other car. So, after verifying the facts, I have got the case registered.”
Veggie prices see a dip in Chandigarh as local supply reaches mandis
Vegetable rates have started coming down significantly in the city with local supply hitting the mandis. The rate of lady finger has gone down by ₹50 per kg while that of bitter gourd has dipped by ₹40 per kg in just a week's time. Lemon prices still volatile The price of lemon continues to remain volatile at the apni mandis.
22 arrested in job fraud case worth ₹1.25 crore in Gurugram
Police on Thursday arrested 22 employees of a call centre from Udyog Vihar Phase 5 for allegedly duping at least 1,000 people in the last eight months and making more than ₹1.25 crore on the pretext of offering jobs and facilitating their placement in multiple companies. Police said six partners had been running the call centre in Udyog Vihar's Phase 5 since September last year. The remaining partners are yet to be arrested, said police.
Chandigarh man buys ₹15.4 lakh fancy number for ₹71,000 Activa
An advertising professional residing in Sector 23, 42, Brij Mohan, caused a sensation after he walked away with the fancy number CH01- CJ-0001, which he plans to use his Honda Activa two-wheeler, after paying a whopping ₹15.44 lakh. Interestingly, the Activa cost him merely ₹71,000. When contacted, Mohan revealed that this is his first fancy number. The reserve price for these numbers was ₹30,000.
Residents pool in money to repair Fresco Apartments in Gurugram’s Sector 50
Rattled by the collapse of multiple floors at the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram Sector 109 on February 10, residents of Fresco Apartments in Sector 50, where chunks of bricks and plaster are allegedly falling from the building, have taken it upon themselves to collect money and get the facade repaired to avoid meeting a similar fate. Each of the homebuyers paid between ₹50 lakh to ₹80 lakh for the flats.
3 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, none in Mohali, Panchkula
While Mohali and Panchkula did not report any new Covid case in the last 24 hours, Chandigarh logged three new cases, health officials said on Saturday. No fatality has come to fore from any of the three jurisdictions. On Friday, the tricity had six new infections. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 11, 40 and Dadumajra. Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali six.
