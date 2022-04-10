Miffed at inaction over garbage dumping, Ludhiana NGOs invite MLA to visit open dump
At a time when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs can be seen inaugurating different development works, different non-governmental organisations (NGO) took a jibe at the legislators over the continued dumping of garbage in the open, inviting Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for removal of the secondary garbage dump in Shivpuri area near Kamla Lohtia SD college.
Council of Engineers president Kapil Arora said that it is an open invitation and a whatsapp message regarding the invitation has been sent to the MLA, adding that the aim was to bring attention to the issue.
The NGOs, under the banner of Public Action Committee (PAC), have planned a protest at the open garbage dump in Shivpuri area from 9.30am to 11 am on Sunday. Notably, they have been staging weekly ‘selfie point’ protests against the dumping of garbage in the open at different parts of the city.
Activist Kuldeep Khaira said the MLAs have been inaugurating development projects across the city, but they should also fulfil the responsibility of getting the garbage dumps removed.
“The councillors have failed to perform their duty and now our eyes are on the newly elected MLAs. We will wait for MLA Bagga at the protest site for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The residents are irked by the unhygienic conditions prevailing in the areas where open garbage dumps are situated but the public representatives are not paying heed to the problem,” Khaira said, adding that the project to install static compactors has been long overdue and this kind of protests will also be organised against other MLAs in the city.
NGO members also lambasted the municipal corporation (MC) and area councillors for their alleged failure in dealing with the problem, which has been troubling the residents for a long time. There are around three dozen open garbage dumping sites (secondary dump points of MC) in the city.
Naroa Punjab Manch member Jaskirat Singh said they have been protesting for long, but authorities have failed to come up with a concrete solid waste management plan in the city, adding “These protests are a way to catch the eyes of the public representatives and it is high time that MLAs should also inaugurate projects to remove open garbage dumping sites from the city.”
Despite attempts, MLA Bagga remained unavailable for comments.
-
Bus services in Prayagraj region set to get a boost
Bus services provided by the Prayagraj region of the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation are set to get a boost. Officials of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, have sent a proposal to the state government requesting for an additional fleet of 50-odd new buses, officials said. Regional manager UPSRTC, TK Bisen also said that the state government had sought a proposal from all the regional offices of UPSRTC following which the Prayagraj office had sought 50 new buses.
-
Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls. Voting for 27 MLC seats (local authority constituencies) was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Akhilesh Yadav alleged that block development council members, pradhans and zila panchayat members were stopped from voting at different places. Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in Sultanpur, Amethi, Deoria-Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amroha, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Siddharthnagar.
-
Project Green for Greener Lucknow: Drive to involve officials, people, institutions
The district administration is set to launch 'Project Green' aimed at boosting the city's green cover through an afforestation drive. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash, while calling it a one-of-its-kind drive, said under it, more than 36 lakh saplings would be planted. Besides, the administration has also called for volunteers to make its 'Project Green', a success. However, the administration is yet to announce a date for the launch of Project Green.
-
42.4°C: Delhi sizzles on hottest April day in 5 years
Delhi recorded its hottest April day in five years on Saturday as the maximum temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. Before this, 43.2 degrees was recorded on April 21, 2017. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, was eight degrees above normal on Saturday and nearly a degree higher than the previous day's 41.6C, when the capital reported its first severe heatwave of the year.
-
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launches own party in Ambala
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launched her own political party, Mission Ekta Party, here on Saturday. She said that its goal is to implement the Constitution to empower citizens to rise above discrimination on caste lines. Allaria has contested several elections unsuccessfully with various political parties and as an independent. She was an active face in the farmer's agitation against the now-scrapped three farm laws.
