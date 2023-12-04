close_game
Minimum temps hover near normal in Punjab, Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 04, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.4°C, one notch below the season’s normal, the MeT said

The minimum temperatures at different places in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to the normal limits on Sunday, the meteorological department said.

The MeT has forecast dense fog at isolated places for the next two days in Haryana and Punjab. (HT File)
In Haryana, the minimum temperatures were 11.2°C in Ambala and 9.9°C in Karnal. Hisar noted a minimum temperature of 9.3°C and Rohtak 11.4°C, the weather data showed. Bhiwani registered a low of 10.3°C, while Sirsa’s minimum settled at 12°C, it added.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 10°C, Ludhiana 9.2°C, Patiala 10.3°C, Pathankot 10.9°C and Bathinda 9°C, the MeT said.

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 10°C, it added.

The MeT has forecast dense fog at isolated places for the next two days in Haryana and Punjab. It added that there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures in the two states over the next few days.

