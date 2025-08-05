Minister Sanjeev Arora asks NHAI to improve connectivity to Delhi-Katra E-way

Chandigarh Industry and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora on Monday urged National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to improve connectivity between the Ladhowal Bypass and the Delhi-Katra Expressway. Industry and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora

During a meeting with Yadav in New Delhi, Arora also requested that fresh tenders be invited for the Ludhiana-Rupnagar projects as well as for the remaining work related to the Delhi-Katra Expressway. I brought to the NHAI chairman’s attention the significance of a direct road connecting the Ladhowal Bypass with the Delhi-Katra Expressway. This route is crucial for enhancing transportation and regional connectivity, facilitating smoother travel for residents and commuters,” he said in a statement after the meeting.

The minister informed the chairman that the Punjab government is willing to provide land for the project. He said that this initiative would benefit the public significantly and contribute to economic growth in the region. Arora also pointed out that the interchanges connecting the Delhi-Katra Expressway via Hambran Road and Ferozepur Road are located quite far from Ludhiana city, making access and daily commuting difficult. Arora also briefed the NHAI chairman about the current status of the two Ludhiana-Rupnagar packages, highlighting their importance for the development of the region. The minister stated that the chairman assured of immediate action on the stalled projects.