Minor among five killed in road mishaps in Jammu

A minor girl and two seers were among five people who on Wednesday died in four separate road accidents that took place in Samba, Poonch and Ramban districts, police officials said. Minor lives were snuffed out in road mishaps in Jammu. (HT File)

According to the information, the two seers, who has been identified as Baba Bhim Giri, 55, and Suresh Kumar, 52, both residents of Narwal Bypass area, were killed when their scooter was hit by a truck approaching them from the wrong side of a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba.

The accident took place around 10 am, when the two were headed towards Pathankot.

The truck driver, who was on his way to Jammu, fled from the spot and efforts are being made to identify and arrest him, police said.

In the Surankote area of Poonch, a passenger vehicle driven by 26-year-old Mohammad Naseer Khan skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near his house in Bufliaz around 11.30 am. The driver died on the spot.

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Saboora Rafiq, meanwhile, was killed after being hit by a speeding truck near the Banihal Court Complex along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, police said, adding, they have arrested the truck driver.

In another road accident in Ramban, a driver was killed and two passengers injured, when a rashly driven truck hit a parked dumper near Dhalwas.

They said the injured were rushed to hospital while efforts are on to identify the deceased truck driver.

Meanwhile, at least 10 passengers were injured when a bus ferrying them overturned on the Akhnoor-Jourian road on Wednesday. The injured have been hospitalised at the sub district hospital in Akhnoor.