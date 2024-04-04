Minor’s rape, murder in Chandigarh: POCSO court frames charges, directs CFSL to send forensic report

Over two months after the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, a special fast track POCSO court framed charges against the accused and directed the director of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to send the forensic report as soon as possible. The case is now listed for April 10. (HT)

The accused identified as Hira Lal, alias Guddu, 39, of UP, was nabbed from Bihar on January 25 and was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

A painter by profession, the accused has two wives and is the father of five children, the eldest being a 13-year-old daughter. As per police, accused was an alcoholic and had been involved in petty thefts as well.

He had shifted to Chandigarh from his native place Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, around four months ago and was currently living in the victim’s neighbourhood.

The child had gone missing on January 19 and three days later (on the intervening night of January 21 and 22), her body was found in a semi-naked condition, dumped on a heap of garbage in the forest area near Ram Darbar. Her throat was slit and had multiple stab wounds.

As per police, accused Guddu, who lives in the neighbourhood, had kidnapped the victim from near her house and then took her to his room where he first raped her and then brutally murdered her. He allegedly banged her head on the floor and then slit her throat. He then put the body in a bag and dumped it in forest area.

Police had zeroed in on Guddu as the prime suspect after he was spotted carrying a handbag in a CCTV footage from the area. During search of his rented room, which remained locked since the child went missing, police found the victim’s slippers at his house.

During the last hearing, on March 30, the charges were framed under Sections 363, 366, 376-AB, 201 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused Guddu, who pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The case was listed on Wednesday for prosecution witnesses, including the mother and father of the victim. However, the parents did not appear in the court.

During the last hearing, the court had also directed the director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36, to send the forensic report as soon as possible, as the case is sensitive in nature.

The case is now listed for April 10.