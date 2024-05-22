Mirwaiz, six others booked for ‘encroaching’ evacuee land in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed an FIR against Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and a bureaucrat and five others in connection with allegations of encroaching evacuee land in connivance with revenue officials in Srinagar. The custodian department as allegedly illegally allotted evacuee land without obtaining government sanction and without having open auction. (HT File (Representative image)R)

Officials said the ACB filed the FIR under section 5(1) (d) read with section 5(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, and section 120 RPC on May 10 and handed over the investigation to a DSP-rank officer.

The FIR was filed after ACB conducted a preliminary enquiry into allegations that a woman was conferred undue benefit by the custodian department illegally allotting evacuee land without obtaining government sanction and without having open auction in violation to the standing provisions etc.

“During the course of preliminary enquiry, it was found that evacuee’s land belonging to Imam-u-din located at Saderbal Hazratbal falling under survey number 640 has been allotted in favour of some individuals including Dil Rafiqa W/o Dr. Ab. Majeed R/o Hazaratbal, Srinagar in gross violation to rules and regulations governing the subject,” the FIR said.

It stated that land measuring seven kanal 19 marla 97 sq ft was found encroached upon by six persons including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The accused include Dil Rafiqa, bureaucrat Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Mohd. Arnin Khan, Ab. Majeed Bhat and Qazi Bilal Ahmad.

“The enquiry conducted has revealed that the officers/officials of custodian department in league with the officials of revenue department and beneficiary allottees dishonestly and fraudulently by resorting to corrupt practices, in furtherance of a conspiracy by abuse of their official positions, made allotments of evacuee land in violation to the prevailing rules and norms and also for their ulterior motives, maintained criminal silence by not taking action against the encroachers well in time thereby bestowing undue benefit upon themselves and the beneficiary allottees/encroachers with corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer,” it said.

Other news in brief:

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic

Jammu The 250-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday. Though authorities did not give any specific reason for the closure, sources said the highway was shut for ensuring a safe passage to the convoys of security forces from Kashmir to Jammu. The Centre had deployed 635 companies of the paramilitary forces for the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

PoJK woman repatriated via Chakan-da-Bagh

Jammu A 45-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was handed over to the Pakistan Army via Chakan-Da-Bagh along the LoC on Tuesday. Identified as Nasreen Fatma of Sakhi Nath village, PoJK, the woman had inadvertently crossed into the Indian territory on May 19. She was detained by the Indian Army from forward village of Pukherni in Nowshera sector. After preliminary questioning and verifying her antecedents, Indian Army established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and the woman was returned to her family.

Ramban DC inspects work to restore Ramban-Gool road

Jammu Ramban’s district commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary on Tuesday inspected the ongoing restoration work on the damaged Ramban-Gool Road and other affected public utilities and power supply infrastructure in the land subsidence hit Pernote area. Chaudhary also assessed the progress of the restoration work on the 400KV Kishanpur-Wanpoh power transmission line and the Ramban-Gool road connectivity.

Police creating sense of fear: PDP leader writes to DGP

Srinagar Two days after the Jammu and Kashmir ADGP (law and order) Vijay Kumar visited took stock of security in Anantnag and Shopian, PDP leader Firdous Tak wrote to DGP RR Swain Manoj Sinha, alleging that the police are “creating a sense of terror and fear” and not providing a level playing field to the PDP ahead of the polling in Anantnag-Rajouri on May 25. “We are being denied permissions to campaign, denied free movement and even subjected to harassment and threats,” he said. Party president Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the polls.