Miscreant swaps Chandigarh elderly man’s ATM, withdraws 44,000

Updated on Jan 18, 2023 01:15 AM IST

The records showed that ₹44,000 were withdrawn from the account of account of the victim, a resident of MDC, Chandigarh, in three different instalments from Kanpur and Agra.

A miscreant swapped an elderly man’s ATM and fraudulently withdrew <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,000. (HT File)
A miscreant swapped an elderly man's ATM and fraudulently withdrew 44,000. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Chandigarh: An elderly man lost 44,000 to a miscreant who swapped the victim’s ATM card from outside a vestibule. The complainant has been identified as Mohammad Akil, 55, from Mahadevpura, Mansa Devi Complex.

“On January 1, I went to withdraw money from an ATM machine. As I came out, a youth told me that the ATM machine had not finished the process completely. He asked for the card, so that he could close the process. I handed over the ATM card to him,” the old man said.

The accused then returned a card to the complainant and he returned home only to realise that the card had been swapped a fortnight later.

“When I went to the bank to take out the amount, I was told that this was not my ATM and on checking the account balance, I found out that there is only 688 in the account,” the old man said.

The records showed that 44,000 were withdrawn from the account in three different instalments from Kanpur and Agra.

A case is registered under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.

chandigarh punjab banking fraud + 1 more
