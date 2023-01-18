Miscreant swaps Chandigarh elderly man’s ATM, withdraws 44,000

Chandigarh: An elderly man lost ₹44,000 to a miscreant who swapped the victim’s ATM card from outside a vestibule. The complainant has been identified as Mohammad Akil, 55, from Mahadevpura, Mansa Devi Complex.

“On January 1, I went to withdraw money from an ATM machine. As I came out, a youth told me that the ATM machine had not finished the process completely. He asked for the card, so that he could close the process. I handed over the ATM card to him,” the old man said.

The accused then returned a card to the complainant and he returned home only to realise that the card had been swapped a fortnight later.

“When I went to the bank to take out the amount, I was told that this was not my ATM and on checking the account balance, I found out that there is only ₹688 in the account,” the old man said.

The records showed that ₹44,000 were withdrawn from the account in three different instalments from Kanpur and Agra.

A case is registered under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.