Miscreant swaps Chandigarh elderly man’s ATM, withdraws ₹44,000
Chandigarh: An elderly man lost ₹44,000 to a miscreant who swapped the victim’s ATM card from outside a vestibule. The complainant has been identified as Mohammad Akil, 55, from Mahadevpura, Mansa Devi Complex.
“On January 1, I went to withdraw money from an ATM machine. As I came out, a youth told me that the ATM machine had not finished the process completely. He asked for the card, so that he could close the process. I handed over the ATM card to him,” the old man said.
The accused then returned a card to the complainant and he returned home only to realise that the card had been swapped a fortnight later.
“When I went to the bank to take out the amount, I was told that this was not my ATM and on checking the account balance, I found out that there is only ₹688 in the account,” the old man said.
The records showed that ₹44,000 were withdrawn from the account in three different instalments from Kanpur and Agra.
A case is registered under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.
