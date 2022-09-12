Missing food department documents: Chandigarh police register case
Complaint of missing food department documents was submitted by superintendent Ramjit Kaur on August 29. Documents are related to Punjab foodgrain transportation scam. Chandigarh police registered a case
After it was reported that some person had stolen official documents from the food civil supply and consumer affairs department, the Chandigarh police registered a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 3 police station. As per police, the complaint was submitted by superintendent Ramjit Kaur on August 29. The documents are related to the Punjab foodgrain transportation scam. There are two missing files, with one file related to the appointment of now dismissed deputy director Rakesh Singla as the chairman of the central vigilance committee while the other is related to his appointment as the chairman of the tender allocation committee.
Falling mustard seed prices a worry for Haryana farmers, traders
A steep fall in the mustard seed prices by 21 per cent since the harvesting season in March-April has become a cause of concern for the farmers and traders in Haryana, who had stocked huge quantities of the produce anticipating a rise in the prices in the following months. The farmers and traders had expected the prices to go beyond ₹ 10,000 per quintal.
Bathinda bio-mining project: 2 lakh tonnes of legacy waste to be cleared by Dec 2023
After years of hanging fire, the municipal corporation has finally set a December 2023 deadline for the bio-mining project, under which around 2 lakh tonnes of legacy waste that has been accumulating at dumping a site on the Bathinda-Mansa Road for around three decades will be treated and removed. The National Green Tribunal had directed the Bathinda municipal corporation to complete legacy waste bio-remediation by December 2022.
Chandigarh: Man’s naked body found outside hotel in Sector 42
The naked body of a 35-year-old man was found under suspicious circumstances outside a hotel in Attawa village, Sector 42, on Sunday morning. Police said the deceased was identified as Sanjay, who lived in Attawa village and used to work odd jobs in different hotels. His wife and two children are back at his native in Uttar Pradesh. The body was sent for autopsy to establish the cause of death.
SBSP chief to mobilise cadre with Savdhan Yatra
Lucknow: To counter rebellion and desertion by senior party leaders, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has planned to mobilize the cadre with Savdhan Yatra commencing from Lucknow on September 26. The yatra will pass through 19 districts, mostly in east UP, including Lucknow, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur and Ballia.
Seven drug peddlers arrested in Mohali in four separate cases
The Mohali police have arrested seven drug peddlers in four separate cases in the past 24 hours in the district. In the first two cases, three drug peddlers were arrested by the Phase-8 police, and heroin and ice were recovered in two separate cases. The accused arrested with ice drug were identified as Jagteshwar Singh of Kurali, Mohali, and Gurpal Singh of Malout, Muktsar Sahib.
