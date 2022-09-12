Missing food department documents: Chandigarh police register case

After it was reported that some person had stolen official documents from the food civil supply and consumer affairs department, the Chandigarh police registered a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 3 police station. As per police, the complaint was submitted by superintendent Ramjit Kaur on August 29. The documents are related to the Punjab foodgrain transportation scam. There are two missing files, with one file related to the appointment of now dismissed deputy director Rakesh Singla as the chairman of the central vigilance committee while the other is related to his appointment as the chairman of the tender allocation committee.

Housing requirements of faculty

Chandigarh A delegation of teachers led by Dr Parveen Goyal and professor Manu Sharma met PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar and submitted a representation requesting affordable housing for all teachers of the university. The delegation apprised the VC that many teachers of PU are yet to get houses on the campus and many teachers are residing in small houses that are very old and also in poor condition. The delegation urged the vice-chancellor to construct seven-storeyed buildings in Sector 25 and in these buildings, residential flats for young teachers should be carved.

PU changes counselling date

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) has changed the counselling dates for BEd admissions due to some administrative reasons. Now the counselling will be held on September 20 and 21 instead of September 13 and 14. All candidates are requested to visit the website for the latest updates.

140 docs attend CME on robotic surgery

Mohali As many as 140 doctors attended a continuing medical education (CME) on robotic surgery at the Mohali Club here on Sunday. The CME was organised by Max Hospital, Mohali, where a panel discussion was attended by Max robotic surgery experts. including Dr Anupam Goel, consultant, bariatric and robotic surgery, and Dr MS Bedi, associate director, GI surgery.

Hospital organises activities to mark National Nutrition Week

Mohali To create awareness on the importance of good nutrition and health, week-long activities as part of the National Nutrition Week were organised at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The theme of this year’s event was ‘Celebrate a world of flavours’. The events planned at the Fortis aimed at promoting the right nutrition, right food choices and right eating habits among different age groups of the society.

Minister inaugurates sports stadium

Mohali : Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday inaugurated the Rana Green Field Cricket Stadium at Cholta Kalan village of Kharar constituency. Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann was there with him. Addressing the gathering, Hayer said with the opening of the stadium, the youth will be benefitted in a big way. Players from nearby villages can also come and play there, he said.

Man held for riding stolen bike with fake number plate

Chandigarh : The police arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered the stolen vehicle which the accused was riding with a fake number plate on Saturday. As per the police, Amar Singh, 29, of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, was driving the vehicle near the Sports Complex, Manimajra. The vehicle had been reported stolen in a case registered by the Panchkula police. Police have now registered a case under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Manimajra police station.

One held for snatching mobile phone

Chandigarh : The police have arrested a snatcher who had snatched the phone of a woman in Sector 41-C on Saturday. As per the police, the woman, a resident of Badheri village, said an unknown person had snatched her phone at the Sector 41-C park. The accused is a resident of Labour Chowk, Sector 40. A case under Section 379A (snatching) with added Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 39 police station. The accused was sent to judicial custody while the stolen mobile phone was recovered from him.

Shooting c’ship: Arav bags twin medals

Panchkula Local shooter Arav Dagar cornered glory at the Punjab State Shooting Championship by winning gold in the junior category and a silver in the senior category. Arav claimed gold in the junior men’s trap shotgun category and then bagged a silver in the senior men’s trap shotgun event. Part of the India national shooting camp being held at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, 20-year-old Arav, who is based in Panchkula, is training for the Nationals and World Championship to be held in Croatia.

2nd round of counselling for Class 11 admissions

Chandigarh : After the declaration of compartment exam results, the UT education department will start the second round of counselling for admission to Class 11 in government schools from Monday. The process will go on till September 15. This is for students who were not allotted a seat in the first round of counselling and any student who wishes to apply for migration of school or stream can apply. It will be carried out online and details will be put up on the website of the department at http://www.chdeducation.gov.in/

Mohan Veena recital regales audience at Pracheen Kala Kendra event

Chandigarh Eminent Mohan Veena exponent Ajay P Jha performed at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 276th Monthly Baithak organised at its ML Koser Auditorium in Sector 35 on Sunday. Jha began his recital with rare raga Jog Kauns (blend of Rag Jog and Rag Malkauns) and unveiled alaap, jod alaap and jod jhalla ahead. After presenting gats in vilambit and drut laya, he concluded the recital with dhun set to raga Bhopali. He was accompanied by Chandigarh-based eminent tabla exponent Mahendra Prasad Sharma. Kendra’s registrar Shobha Koser, along with secretary Sajal Koser, felicitated the artists.

Government Model High School enters Subroto Cup semis

Chandigarh Schools from Nagaland, Manipur, Chandigarh and Jharkhand, made the semi-finals of the 61st Subroto Cup Boys U-14 tournament, after quarter-final victories in New Delhi. It began at Subroto Park Football Ground early in the morning with Greenwood School, Dimapur, Nagaland, overwhelming Mingmang Nalbari High School, Assam, 7-0. Heirok Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur, then swept NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala, 6-0 to win the second quarters on the same ground. L Bikramjit (06, 26) and J Likson (28, 33) got a brace of goals while A Seitam (10) and A Johnson (50) got the other two. The action then moved to the Ambedkar Stadium where Government Model High School, Chandigarh, beat Government Chawngfianga Middle School 1-0. Tines scored the winner for the Chandigarh team. In the fourth and final quarter-final Barway High School, Chainpur in Gumla, Jharkhand, also won 1-0 against Mihmyntdu RC Eve Sec School, Meghalaya. The semis are lined up for September 13. In the first at SPFG, Greenwood, Nagaland will take on Heirok, Manipur. In the second at the Ambedkar, Government Model, Chandigarh will clash against Barway, Jharkhand.

MBA admissions: PU conducts entrance test

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) on Sunday conducted the entrance test for admission to the MBA course – 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon. Two centres were created for this test at the university campus. In this entrance test, 89.46 % (314 out of 351) candidates appeared. “Observers were sent to the centres for routine checking and smooth conduct of the test and the test was conducted satisfactorily and no untoward incident was reported,” PU said.