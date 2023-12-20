Missing Jalandhar-based UK student found dead

A 23-year-old missing Jalandhar-based student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Gurashman Singh Bhatia (Sourced)

The deceased has been identified as Gurashman Singh Bhatia, who has been missing since December 15 in East London. His family members had already left for London on Monday after they failed to get any information about his whereabouts.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Bhatia, who hailed from Model Town in Jalandhar, was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London.

The deceased was doing post-graduation in finance at Loughborough University in Leicestershire in the United Kingdom and was to be conferred with his degree in January next year. Bhatia was issued a two-year UK residence permit, which was valid until June 2, 2024.

As per reports, his body was retrieved from a lake in Canary Wharf, East London. His family reported that he had last contacted his parents on his birthday on December 15 on a video call in which he told them of going for birthday celebrations with his friends. Following this, they tried to contact him but in vain.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also shared information pertaining to the missing student on his X account and appealed external affairs minister S Jaishankar and British high command for their intervention.

Jaswinder Singh, a family friend, said the family members had already left for London on Monday morning but the family in India was informed on Tuesday morning about the death of the young boy.