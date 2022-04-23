Missing man’s decapitated body fished out of canal in Ludhiana
The decapitated body of a 24-year-old man was fished out of a canal near Buani village in Doraha on Thursday evening.
The victim, Satnam Singh of Malipur village of Doraha, had been missing since April 14. The victim’s brother, Harpreet Singh, said, “I had gone to visit my in-laws with my wife and children on April 14.When I returned the next day, my mother told me that Satnam, a factory worker, had not come home at night. I went looking for him, and found that he had last been spotted near the railway crossing.”
“On April 21, the police told me they had found a headless body. I identified Satnam from his clothes,” he said. Police suspect the victim was murdered over personal enmity, and that the accused had beheaded him to conceal his identity.
Sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, Doraha station house officer, said a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified accused.
“Decomposition indicates that he had been murdered at least six days ago.We are looking into all aspects of the case, and will catch the culprits soon,” he added. The youngest of four siblings, Satnam was unmarried.
-
NIA files chargesheet against ISYF member for smuggling arms from Pak
Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an International Sikh Youth Federation member for hGurmej Singh of Ferozepur'salleged involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition into India from Pakistan, an agency spokesperson said. The case was taken over by the NIA in November last year. The agency has already chargesheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case, the NIA official said, adding that further Investigation continues.
-
Punjab govt transfers 2 IAS, one PCS officers
Chandigarh The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal. Additional secretary, Amandeep Bansal, home affairs and justice will also hold the additional charge of secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, relieving a PCS officer, Kamal Kumar, of the additional charge.
-
Women’s T20 League: Punjab eves notch win over Saurashtra
Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match played during the ongoing Women's T20 League in Ranchi on Friday. Saurashtra scored 107 runs for the loss of their eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jayu Jadeja made 35 runs off 43 balls and N Chavda made 22 runs off 25 balls for Saurashtra. For Punjab, spinner Neelam Bisht (3/20), Komalpreet Kour (2/10) and Jashan (1/10) were the main wicket-takers.
-
14 school buses challaned in Kharar for violating norms
Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Avikesh Gupta on Friday challaned 14 school buses for for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy. Adviser launches construction work for bus shelters Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal ceremonially launched the construction work of 209 bus shelters that are set to come up across the city in the next one year. The shelters will be user friendly and designed with provisions for the differently abled.
-
Rape case: Declared PO, ex-MLA Bains booked for non-appearance
Ludhiana : Ten days after a Ludhiana court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in a rape case, police of Friday booked former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for non-appearance. The former MLA, his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains, Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kamar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur have been booked under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code.
