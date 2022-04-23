Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing man’s decapitated body fished out of canal in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Missing man’s decapitated body fished out of canal in Ludhiana

The decapitated body of a 24-year-old man was fished out of a canal near Buani village in Ludhiana’s Doraha
Decomposition indicated that the missing man had been murdered at least six days ago.The unidentified accused had decapitated him to prevent him from being identified, the Ludhiana police said. (HT Photo)
Decomposition indicated that the missing man had been murdered at least six days ago.The unidentified accused had decapitated him to prevent him from being identified, the Ludhiana police said. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 01:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The decapitated body of a 24-year-old man was fished out of a canal near Buani village in Doraha on Thursday evening.

The victim, Satnam Singh of Malipur village of Doraha, had been missing since April 14. The victim’s brother, Harpreet Singh, said, “I had gone to visit my in-laws with my wife and children on April 14.When I returned the next day, my mother told me that Satnam, a factory worker, had not come home at night. I went looking for him, and found that he had last been spotted near the railway crossing.”

“On April 21, the police told me they had found a headless body. I identified Satnam from his clothes,” he said. Police suspect the victim was murdered over personal enmity, and that the accused had beheaded him to conceal his identity.

Sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, Doraha station house officer, said a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified accused.

“Decomposition indicates that he had been murdered at least six days ago.We are looking into all aspects of the case, and will catch the culprits soon,” he added. The youngest of four siblings, Satnam was unmarried.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • It pertains to the smuggling of narcotics, weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and IEDs (tiffin bombs) from across the border by Lakhbir Singh Rode, the chief of banned terrorist organisation ISYF and his associates via drones, the official said.

    NIA files chargesheet against ISYF member for smuggling arms from Pak

    Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an International Sikh Youth Federation member for hGurmej Singh of Ferozepur'salleged involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition into India from Pakistan, an agency spokesperson said. The case was taken over by the NIA in November last year. The agency has already chargesheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case, the NIA official said, adding that further Investigation continues.

  • The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal.

    Punjab govt transfers 2 IAS, one PCS officers

    Chandigarh The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal. Additional secretary, Amandeep Bansal, home affairs and justice will also hold the additional charge of secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, relieving a PCS officer, Kamal Kumar, of the additional charge.

  • Ridhima Aggarwal scored 34 runs off 38 balls, Taniya Bhatia scored 22 runs off 19 balls while Priyanka Malik scored 31 runs off 25 balls for Punjab. (Representative image)

    Women’s T20 League: Punjab eves notch win over Saurashtra

    Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match played during the ongoing Women's T20 League in Ranchi on Friday. Saurashtra scored 107 runs for the loss of their eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jayu Jadeja made 35 runs off 43 balls and N Chavda made 22 runs off 25 balls for Saurashtra. For Punjab, spinner Neelam Bisht (3/20), Komalpreet Kour (2/10) and Jashan (1/10) were the main wicket-takers.

  • The school buses were challaned for missing CCTV cameras, speed governors, fire extinguishers, first-aid boxes, fitness certificate, pollution certificates etc. (Representative image/HT)

    14 school buses challaned in Kharar for violating norms

    Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Avikesh Gupta on Friday challaned 14 school buses for for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy. Adviser launches construction work for bus shelters Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal ceremonially launched the construction work of 209 bus shelters that are set to come up across the city in the next one year. The shelters will be user friendly and designed with provisions for the differently abled.

  • Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains

    Rape case: Declared PO, ex-MLA Bains booked for non-appearance

    Ludhiana : Ten days after a Ludhiana court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in a rape case, police of Friday booked former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for non-appearance. The former MLA, his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains, Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kamar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur have been booked under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out