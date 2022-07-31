Mobile recovered from gangster interrogated in Moose Wala’s murder in Ferozepur jail
: A mobile phone along with a sim card has been recovered from gangster Manpreet Singh, interrogated in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, inside the Central Jail here.
Sukhjinder Singh, assistant superintendent of the Central Jail, said that following a tip off, cell number one of block number three under high security zone was searched during which a smart mobile phone along with a sim card was recovered from Manpreet alias Manna, a native of a village in Bathinda district on Friday.
A case has been registered against Manna under section 52-A of the Prison’s Act beside 506 of the IPC.
During the search by jail officials, Manna not only used abusive language with them but also threatened dire consequences.
“Police investigation is on to trace the source to facilitate mobile to the gangster besides its further use,” the police spokesperson said.
The special investigation team (SIT) of the Mansa police probing the singer’s murder had brought Manna on production warrant after getting few strong leads in the case. Manna is a distant relative of Bhau, who had killed another gangster Kulveer Singh Naruana and his accomplice Chamkor Singh last year. Police said that Manna was in touch with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the singer’s murder case, from inside the jail.
The recovery of mobile phones from the Ferozepur jail has become a cause of concern as 450 such devices have been seized from inmates over the past 17 months. In 2021, 300 mobile phones were recovered, while in the past five months, more than 150 cell phones have been seized.
The main reason behind the easy access of mobile phones to inmates is the jail’s location. The prison is surrounded by a thickly populated area. Commercial and residential complexes have come up around the jail, posing a security threat. There have been several instances of packets with prohibited articles, including mobiles and intoxicant items, being thrown into the premises from outside, sources said.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
