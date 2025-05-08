Mock drill conducted as part of ‘Operation Abhyas’ in Shimla

As part of the nationwide drive, in Himachal Pradesh mock drill “Operation Abhyas” was held in Shimla city on Wednesday at two locations ---DC office and Sanjauli parking area. Deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap said that the mock drill was organised on time. (HT Photo)

This drill at the DC office was organised due to a previous fire incident in the office of the District Disaster Management Authority while mock drill for airstrike was held in Sanjauli.

Deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap said that the mock drill was organised on time. All the stakeholders who participated in this drill played an excellent role. Members of civil defence were also a part of this drill. He said that the main objective of this drill is to strengthen civil defense.

“There are 210 volunteers with civil defence in Shimla and a drive is already on for enrollment,” said DC.

Superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said, “The drill was organised at the district level. In future, we are all ready for rescue operation in case of disaster. More and more people will be encouraged to join civil defence. Apart from this, the communication system will be strengthened in case of disaster. At the same time, siren system will be installed at designated places.”

After the mock drill in Shimla city, feedback was taken from the officers.