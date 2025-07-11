‘Mockery of democracy’: Bajwa slams govt after Punjab assembly adjourned in 11 minutes

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for what he called a “mockery of democracy” after the first day of the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha was adjourned in just 11 minutes. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for what he called a “mockery of democracy” after the first day of the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha was adjourned in just 11 minutes. (HT File)

“This government has turned governance into theatre and the assembly into a stage for scripted drama,” Bajwa said. “An 11-minute session at the cost of ₹1 crore is not just a waste of money it’s a fraud on democracy,” he added.

Bajwa said that he had formally written to Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan requesting an extension of the session to allow discussion on two critical issues: the alarming “collapse of law and order in Punjab, and the controversial land pooling scheme, which farmers have widely rejected as a land grab”.

“Yet, instead of addressing these urgent concerns, the AAP government chose to wrap up the day in just 11 minutes,” said Bajwa.

Even more concerning, chief minister Bhagwant Mann was absent from the session. “Mark my words—he will now take to social media and falsely claim that the Opposition skipped the session. But the truth is, this was never meant to be a real session,” he said.

Bajwa also questioned the credibility of the AAP government’s planned anti-sacrilege bill, allegedly the reason for the special session.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh also condemned the state government for concluding the Punjab assembly session in just 11 minutes.

“Crores of taxpayers’ money was wasted for a session that lasted barely 11 minutes. Nearly ₹1 crore is spent per day on an assembly session. Is this the ‘badlav’ (change) that was promised to the people?” asked Pargat Singh.