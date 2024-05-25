Modi attacks Cong, blames it for creating instability in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday continued his sharp attack on the INDIA bloc and blamed Congress for creating instability in Punjab while addressing rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with BJP’s Jalandhar candidate Sushil Rinku during a public meeting in Jalandhar on Friday. (ANI)

Addressing a rally in Gurdaspur to garner support for BJP candidates Dinesh Singh Babbu from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar and Anita Som Prakash, from Hoshiarpur, PM Modi said: “None other than Punjab knows the real face of the INDI alliance parties. Most wounds have been given to Punjab by this alliance. After independence, these wounds were given in the form of partition, instability for vested interests, a long period of disturbance, an attack on the brotherhood of Punjab, attack on our faith. What was not done by Congress in Punjab? Here they promoted separatism. In Delhi, they carried out a massacre of Sikhs”.

In Jalandhar event, BJP candidate sitting MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana, Khadoor Sahib candidate Manjit Singh Manna and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur were present at the dais.

He blamed Congress for patronising perpetrators of anti-Sikh riots and for creating instability in Punjab by sacking then Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

“As long as Congress remained in the power in Centre, it patronised the perpetrators of the anti-Sikh riots. Modi who got the files of the riots reopened and got the perpetrators punished. Even today, Congress and AAP have problems with this, so they indulge in abusing Modi. The then CM Capt Amarinder Singh refused to comply with the orders from the high command, resultantly, ‘Shahi Pariwar’ and ‘Shehzada’ of Congress sacked him,” the PM said in Gurdaspur.

Modi took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and said that even today efforts are being made to run Punjab with remote control in Delhi.

“Punjab CM cannot take any decision on his own. When his owner went to jail, his government started turning non-functional. Punjab CM had to go to Tihar jail to take new orders. He had to present his report card to his boss. After June 1, their (AAP’s) ‘Kattar Bhrashtachari’ will again go to jail. Will the Punjab government be run from jail again? Do accept such government or system?” he said.

Modi said the AAP and Congress is a photocopy of each other.

“These Jhadu walas (AAP) said that they would end the drug menace in Punjab within two months but the peddlers have free licenses now. It is sad to see the families who have lost their young sons due to drug abuse,” Modi said while addressing the rally in Jalandhar.

Modi said both these parties are fighting against each other in Punjab, and in Delhi they are seeking votes for the INDIA bloc. “Every vote to them is anti-Punjab. Giving a vote to them is a mere waste of the right to vote. ‘Balloon’ of the opposition alliance has burst in the first five phases of Lok Sabha elections as Modi is coming to power with a thumping majority for the third time,” he said

Raking up the issue of the Congress and the Opposition boycotting the Ram Mandir inauguration, the PM said that the first person who fought the battle for the Ram Mandir was a Sikh. “His successors were present in the inauguration of the Mandir. This is a contribution of the Sikh brethren in this country. INDIA bloc leaders consider Ram Mandir unholy. Such people are sure to attack the identity of Punjab”.

Modi remembered his association with four-time MP Vinod Khanna, BJP’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans and many others who worked for the development of Punjab.

“I have come here to seek your blessings so that I can meet your expectations in my third regime”, he said.

Modi said being a border state Punjab is among the top priority for the Central government. “Punjab’s development and prosperity is Modi’s guarantee,” he added listing ongoing construction of the Delhi-Katra expressway and other infra-development works.

The PM listed steps taken by his government for the benefit of the Sikh community including tax exemption on material used for making ‘langar’ and relaxing foreign donation norms to the Golden Temple. He further said his government had announced ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ to mark the martyrdom of the 10th Sikh guru’s sons.

PM Modi also announced that if voted to power his government will bring a scheme for free medical treatment to senior citizens. “If voted to power, the senior citizens in Punjab, over 70 years of age, will get free medical treatment,” the PM said.